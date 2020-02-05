Twitter to start labelling, reducing reach of deep fakes and altered media

Twitter will scan content using three different parameters. (Image: Reuters) Twitter will scan content using three different parameters. (Image: Reuters)

Twitter will soon start cracking down on deep fakes by labelling or reducing the reach of what is called “synthetic or manipulated media”. The micro-blogging platform has announced that if it has reason to believe that media shared in a Tweet has been “significantly and deceptively altered or fabricated”, it will provide additional context by applying a label, show a warning before more users retweet or like the tweet, reduce visibility and prevent it from being recommended as well as provide additional explanations or clarifications.

Twitter will scan content using three different parameters.

One, it will look at whether the “content has been substantially edited”, “any visual or auditory information has been added or removed” and “whether media depicting a real person has been fabricated or simulated”.

Two, it will “consider whether the context in which media are shared could result in confusion or misunderstanding or suggests a deliberate intent to deceive people”.

Third, tweets will be subject to removal if they are likely to cause harm, including “threats to the physical safety of a person or group”, “risk of mass violence or widespread civil unrest” and “threats to the privacy or ability of a person or group to freely express themselves or participate in civic events”.

The labelling of tweets will start from March 5 this year.

A note from the platform said the entire process “will be a challenge and we will make errors along the way”. “However, we’re committed to doing this right. Updating our rules in public and with democratic participation will continue to be core to our approach. We’re working to serve the public conversation, and doing our work openly and with the people who use our service.”

