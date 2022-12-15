scorecardresearch
Twitter to shut down newsletter product Revue next year

Twitter said on Wednesday it will discontinue its newsletter product Revue next year, days after owner Elon Musk said he was open to buying rival online publishing platform Substack.

Twitter will shut down Revue, its newsletter platform.
The social media platform bought Revue in 2021 for an undisclosed sum amid a larger boom for newsletters during the pandemic, and as it sought to attract users who wanted to make money from their followers. At the time, Twitter had said Revue’s premium features would be free for all users and that it would lower the paid newsletter fee to help writers retain more of the revenue generated from subscriptions.

“This has been a hard decision because we know Revue has a passionate user base, made up of people like you,” Twitter said in a post to users.

“We’ll cut to the chase: from January 18, 2023, it will no longer be possible to access your Revue account. On that date, Revue will shut down and all data will be deleted.” Revue was founded seven years ago in the city of Utrecht in the Netherlands.

