scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Latest news

Twitter to crack down on political ads, flag manipulated content

Notably, much of Twitter’s measures to enforce election rules take from actions taken by the site in earlier elections both in India as well as abroad.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
March 25, 2021 4:36:18 am
Twitter had come under fire after it initially refused to ban some accounts on its platform after specific requests from the government, in the wake of the protests at Red Fort on January 26.

Microblogging site Twitter is implementing several measures ahead of legislative Assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory, including steps like preventing prohibited political ads by identifying and blocking such promoted content from candidates and parties. The states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and the Union Territory Puducherry go for elections from March 27.

Notably, much of Twitter’s measures to enforce election rules take from actions taken by the site in earlier elections both in India as well as abroad. “Twitter banned political ads in 2019, we believe that political message reach should be earned, not bought, bringing ads from political candidates and political parties to an end. We are taking proactive measures to prevent prohibited political advertising through comprehensive and nuanced enforcement mechanisms. These include identifying and blocking ads from referenced candidates, parties, and other election-related content,” the company said in a blogpost.

Further, Twitter is expanding its team with “local, cultural, and language expertise” to deal with “attempts to manipulate the platform and content that can incite violence, abuse, and threats and trigger the risk of offline harm.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Twitter had come under fire after it initially refused to ban some accounts on its platform after specific requests from the government, in the wake of the protests at Red Fort on January 26.

“We continue to invest in technological solutions and have deployed tools backed by technology to detect and surface abusive content more efficiently. This way, the content that’s most likely to cause harm is prioritised for review by our team of specialists to determine whether the content violates the Twitter Rules,” it said.

Twitter will also try to identify manipulated media and when “people attempt to Retweet Tweets with a synthetic and manipulated media label, they will see a prompt pointing them to credible information”. “These Tweets won’t be algorithmically recommended by Twitter, which further reduces the visibility of misleading information,” the site added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

realme 8, realme 8 pro, realme 8 price in india, realme 8 pro price, realme 8 price, realme 8 pro specifications, realme 8 launched, realme 8 pro launched in india, realme 8 series, realme 8 series launched, realme 8 series price in india, realme 8 pro specs, realme 8 price india, realme 8 features, realme 8 sale date, realme 8 pro sale date, realme 8 pro specs, realme 8 series sale date, realme 8 series sale flipkart
First look: Realme 8 Pro with 108MP camera at the back

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Mar 24: Latest News

Advertisement
x