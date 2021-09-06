Twitter’s Tip Jar could soon support cryptocurrency options such as Bitcoin, Ethereum

Twitter’s Tip Jar feature could soon have an option for cryptocurrency. The feature is reportedly in development and was spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared screenshots of what this will look like when it launches. Later, Twitter’s head of product Kayvon Beykpour retweeted Paluzzi’s tweet with the message ‘soon’ indicating that this is indeed in the works.

According to Paluzzi’s screenshot, Twitter’s Tip Jar will use the Lightning Network to let users collect their Bitcoin payments. Another screenshot shows that users will be able to collect tips in both Bitcoin and Ethereum and the platform will let them add their respective addresses for these to their profile.

The screenshot also shows that Twitter is using Strike for Bitcoin payments. Strike is a payments application, which uses Bitcoin and blockchain technology for payments globally. It can also be used to buy and sell Bitcoin.

The Tip Jar feature was added back in May by Twitter. At the time, Twitter had said that the feature will be made available to a limited number of users and that they will be able to add it to their profile. At the moment only, select creators, journalists, experts, and nonprofits will see the Tip Jar on their profile. Twitter had said it will expand the feature to more users later on.

#Twitter is working on the ability to receive tips in #Bitcoin 👀 pic.twitter.com/uycD3qsR5F — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) September 1, 2021

Twitter’s cryptocurrency addition will be the latest in a series of moves designed to help creators on the platform find a source of income. It also signals the growing importance of cryptocurrency as a means of payment. Bitcoin has once again crossed $50,000 mark, while Ethereum is also rising at $3900 and is gaining acceptance as a means of payment.

In June, Twitter had added RazorPay as the first Indian payment gateway to the Tip Jar, which would allow users in India to also collect tips on the platform. Twitter had also announced that the Tip Jar feature would be made available in multiple Indian languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi and Tamil.

Once a Tip Jar is set up a profile, followers of the user can support them by sending tips. And given the RazorPay support, they have the option of sending money via multiple modes of payment including UPI, credit and debit cards, net banking, wallets, etc.