Twitter is now back after brief outage in India

Twitter was down for a brief period in India, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and more South East Asian countries with users complaining of tweets not loading. According to downdetector.com that tracks service outages worldwide, the issues started at around 2:00 pm on February 17, 2020, and there were more than 150 reports within half an hour. Around 54 per cent users reported issues with the website, while 30 per cent users faced problems with Android app respectively.

Twitter faced outage for a short period of about half an hour in India and the service seems to be back. So far, the company has not released any official statement. Interestingly, a separate report by Downdetector pointed out that Twitter reported the least amount of complaints of outage in Q4 2019 compared to other social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Snapchat. While Facebook and Instagram faced the maximum outage, a combined 34,408 at the peak; there were only 15,952 reports of Twitter outage at the peak, respectively.

Meanwhile, Twitter confirmed that the official Twitter account of the Olympics and the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) media had been hacked through a third-party platform and temporarily locked. Spanish soccer club FC Barcelona’s Twitter account was also hacked on Saturday, according to a statement by Twitter.

The development comes after last week’s revelation by the company that the official Twitter accounts of several US National Football League (NFL) teams, as well as some of Facebook’s official Twitter accounts, were briefly compromised.

