scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 29, 2021
MUST READ

Twitter Spaces hosts can now record conversations and share them as tweets

The new functionality enables anyone who was late to a Twitter Spaces live broadcast to be able to replay the recording once it’s finished if a host has enabled recording. 

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
Updated: October 29, 2021 12:32:55 pm
The new Twitter Spaces record option is starting to roll out. (Photo: Twitter)

Twitter is now allowing hosts of its audio chatroom Spaces to record and share the chats with others. The company said that this rollout, will initially be available to a limited number of Twitter Spaces Hosts on iOS (and all listeners on iOS and Android), and within a few weeks expand to everyone else.

The new functionality also means that anyone who was late to a Twitter Spaces broadcast will now be able to replay the broadcast once it’s finished if a host has enabled recording.

Read more |Twitter avoids revenue hit from Apple privacy changes

How it works?

To create a Spaces recording, Hosts will need to toggle on ‘Record Space’ prior to launching a new Space. All participants will see a recording icon appear when they enter the Space indicating that the Space is being recorded.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Once the Space ends, Hosts will have access to the full-length recording for 30 days after initial broadcast, during which they can share it or tweet it.

Listeners will also have the ability to play back any recorded Space directly from their timeline, as well as share recorded Spaces across their networks.

Hosts can delete a Spaces recording at any time however, Twitter will still keep a data file of it for a period of 30-120 days in order to check for any abusive / hateful content.

Listeners simply click the ‘Play Recording’ button on any Spaces Card in the timeline to playback recorded Spaces.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 29: Latest News

Advertisement