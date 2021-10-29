Twitter Spaces hosts can now record conversations and share them as tweets

Twitter is now allowing hosts of its audio chatroom Spaces to record and share the chats with others. The company said that this rollout, will initially be available to a limited number of Twitter Spaces Hosts on iOS (and all listeners on iOS and Android), and within a few weeks expand to everyone else.

The new functionality also means that anyone who was late to a Twitter Spaces broadcast will now be able to replay the broadcast once it’s finished if a host has enabled recording.

How it works?

To create a Spaces recording, Hosts will need to toggle on ‘Record Space’ prior to launching a new Space. All participants will see a recording icon appear when they enter the Space indicating that the Space is being recorded.

Once the Space ends, Hosts will have access to the full-length recording for 30 days after initial broadcast, during which they can share it or tweet it.

Listeners will also have the ability to play back any recorded Space directly from their timeline, as well as share recorded Spaces across their networks.

Hosts can delete a Spaces recording at any time however, Twitter will still keep a data file of it for a period of 30-120 days in order to check for any abusive / hateful content.

Listeners simply click the ‘Play Recording’ button on any Spaces Card in the timeline to playback recorded Spaces.