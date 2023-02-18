Twitter set to charge for two-factor authentication via SMS

Twitter has announced that SMS two-factor authentication will be limited to just Twitter Blue subscribers starting March 20. This means that users who secure their accounts via text message will lose the extra layer of security unless they give that method up or subscribe to Twitter’s subscription. The development comes after the micro-blogging platform announced that its API would take the paywall route.

Effective March 20, 2023, only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to use text messages as their two-factor authentication method. Other accounts can use an authentication app or security key for 2FA. Learn more here:https://t.co/wnT9Vuwh5n — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 18, 2023

Two-factor authentication offers an additional layer of security over passwords by requiring two forms of identification to log in. On top of asking for the password to log in, the platform also asks for an authentication code sent over SMS. This helps keep the account secure even if the password is stolen.

In a blog post from this week, Twitter said it’ll no longer allow “accounts to enrol in the text message/SMS method of 2FA unless they are Twitter Blue subscribers.” This, the company says, is being implemented because 2FA can “be used – and abused – by bad actors.”

While the SMS authentication method is being paywalled, two-factor authentication can still be used via an authentication app or a security key.

“We encourage non-Twitter Blue subscribers to consider using an authentication app or security key method instead. These methods require you to have physical possession of the authentication method and are a great way to ensure your account is secure,” continues the blog post.

Twitter’s announcement comes at a time when advertisers are pulling back spending following Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the company last year, with spending in December falling by 70%. In India, Twitter Blue is available for a monthly fee of Rs 650 on the web and Rs 900 on mobile devices and offers features like the blue checkmark and an edit tweet button.

How to enable 2FA on Twitter without paying for Blue

Twitter users can enable two-factor authentication by opening up the Twitter app, and navigating to Settings > Security and account access > Security > Two-factor authentication. Here, they’ll see three options – Text message, Authentication app, and Security key. The Authentication app method will require the installation of an app like Google Authenticator.