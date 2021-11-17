Twitter received 158 grievances, took action against 604 URLs during September 26 to October 25

Twitter in its monthly compliance report for India revealed that it received a total of 158 complaints—mainly dealing with abuse (75), defamation (15), hateful conduct (25), and misinformation (16) for the period of September 26 to October 25. The company disclosed that it took action against a total of 604 URLs.

In addition, Twitter processed 40 grievances that were appealing account suspensions. Out of the 40 complaints, 6 of the account suspensions were overturned based on the specifics of the situation, but the other accounts remain suspended.

This report is in compliance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which makes it mandatory for Twitter to publish a monthly compliance report, which includes the details of complaints from users via the India grievance mechanism and action taken on them, as well as information related to Twitter’s proactive monitoring efforts under the IT Rules.

Interestingly, for the period (September-October) the complaints processed are 18 percent less than the complaints processed in the previous period between August 26 to September 25.

In India, Twitter users can report grievances via the grievance mechanism by using the contact details available on the Grievance Officer – India page. Twitter does not require users to be registered with the site or have a Twitter user ID in order to file a grievance.

The social media giant says that it does not require users to lodge a grievance directly from the Tweet or account in question while logged into Twitter, reports can be made via Twitter’s Help Center.

Twitter also has measures in place to proactively monitor content and flag them for featuring child sexual abuse material (CSAM). This includes media, text, illustrations, and computer-generated images on the Twitter feed and in-direct messages. Twitter uses the same technology to monitor content related to or promotes terrorist activity and responds in the same manner.

Using CSAM monitoring technology, Twitter suspended more than 29,939 accounts for non-consensual nudity and child sexual exploitation, and similar content. The company also suspended 4,072 accounts for the promotion of terrorism.