Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Twitter outage: Twitter Web is crashing for many users

Twitter Outage: It seems Twitter is the next platform to go down following Instagram and WhatsApp as a series of social media outages over the past week continue to trouble users.

twitter, twitter down, twitter outage, twitter news,Many users in India are reporting that Twitter's web client is not working for them. (Image Source: Reuters)

Amidst turmoil at Twitter since SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk took over the company last week, Twitter faces an uncertain future with jobs cuts expected to take place today. Now, users are reporting outages with Twitter’s Web client, suggesting something could be wrong.

Twitter Web is not loading and instead, showing many users a crash message. However, the mobile app continues to work fine at the time of writing this story.

Outage reporting website DownDetector also reports that many people are facing issues with Twitter’s website. However, the issue is yet to affect all Twitter users. This makes it difficult to pinpoint what exactly is wrong. Twitter has no official statement on the matter yet.

This is developing story 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 10:27:49 am
