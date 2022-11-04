Twitter outage: Twitter Web is crashing for many users

Amidst turmoil at Twitter since SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk took over the company last week, Twitter faces an uncertain future with jobs cuts expected to take place today. Now, users are reporting outages with Twitter’s Web client, suggesting something could be wrong.

Twitter Web is not loading and instead, showing many users a crash message. However, the mobile app continues to work fine at the time of writing this story.

Outage reporting website DownDetector also reports that many people are facing issues with Twitter’s website. However, the issue is yet to affect all Twitter users. This makes it difficult to pinpoint what exactly is wrong. Twitter has no official statement on the matter yet.

This is developing story