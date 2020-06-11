Twitter testing new feature to prompt users to open articles before retweeting

Over the years, Twitter has often been called out by misinformation spread by its users(Representational image: Pixabay/FreePhotos) Over the years, Twitter has often been called out by misinformation spread by its users(Representational image: Pixabay/FreePhotos)

In a bid to encourage “informed discussion” on social media, micro-blogging site Twitter said it is testing a new prompt wherein it shall ask the user if they would like to open an article first before retweeting it on their handles.

Retweeting a post or an article allows the user to pass along information with the option to add one’s own comments to the post.

The social media network is now trying to regulate the spread of such information to “promote informed discussion”. In a tweet, it said: “sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you tweet it.”

Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it. To help promote informed discussion, we’re testing a new prompt on Android –– when you Retweet an article that you haven’t opened on Twitter, we may ask if you’d like to open it first. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 10, 2020

The new feature will be tested first on Android.

Over the years, Twitter has often been called out by misinformation spread by its users, some of whom are politicians and public figures with a wide audience.

However, last week, the social media network flagged one of US President Donald Trump’s tweets for “violating its rules about glorifying violence”, besides warning that a tweet by Trump could contain misinformation and added a fact-check option for users.

Earlier this month, Twitter announced plans for dealing with deep fakes, or manipulated video. It also tested out a new way to combat misinformation in tweets by labelling potential misinformation as orange or red with the tag ‘Harmfully Misleading’ beneath them.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.