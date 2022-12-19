scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Twitter to ban ‘free promotion’ of other social media platforms

For those who violate these policies, Twitter would take action by deleting a specific tweet, or by banning their account temporarily.

Twitter's new policy would take strict action on those who share their other social media handles on Twitter
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Twitter drama continues to unfold. In the latest episode, the micro-blogging platform said it will take strict action against users who use Twitter for the sake of promoting their other social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Mastadon.

In a post, which no longer exists, Twitter explained why it is banning users who are using Twitter for the free promotion of their other social media platforms.

Also read: |Musk launches poll on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO

For those who violate these policies, Twitter would take action by deleting a specific tweet, or by banning their account temporarily. The new policy was supposed to keep users away from promoting other social media platforms. Do note that, Twitter did allow users to post the links of content on other platforms.

It is also interesting to note that the policy clearly suggests that users are allowed to run ads to promote the same third-party social media platforms. However, publishing handles of other social media platforms in any form or shape was considered a policy violation. It looks like the company wanted to put his feature under a paywall.

As soon as this policy went live, Twitter started banning the accounts of journalists and content creators. After this development, many users are looking for Twitter alternatives.

Just hours after the official announcement, Twitter has taken back its new policies. And now, Elon Musk-owned Twitter wants vox populi on this issue. Right now, over 80 per cent of the users have voted against this policy, and Twitter is most unlikely to reinstate this policy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...

Since the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk, a lot of changes are being made to the platform works. From revamping the Twitter Blue subscription to unbanning several users who violated Twitter’s code of conduct, Twitter users have been going through a lot.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 10:14:45 am
Next Story

Foggy morning in Delhi, AQI turns ‘severe’

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close