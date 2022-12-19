Twitter to ban ‘free promotion’ of other social media platforms

The Twitter drama continues to unfold. In the latest episode, the micro-blogging platform said it will take strict action against users who use Twitter for the sake of promoting their other social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Mastadon.

In a post, which no longer exists, Twitter explained why it is banning users who are using Twitter for the free promotion of their other social media platforms.

Also read: | Musk launches poll on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO

For those who violate these policies, Twitter would take action by deleting a specific tweet, or by banning their account temporarily. The new policy was supposed to keep users away from promoting other social media platforms. Do note that, Twitter did allow users to post the links of content on other platforms.

It is also interesting to note that the policy clearly suggests that users are allowed to run ads to promote the same third-party social media platforms. However, publishing handles of other social media platforms in any form or shape was considered a policy violation. It looks like the company wanted to put his feature under a paywall.

Should we have a policy preventing the creation of or use of existing accounts for the main purpose of advertising other social media platforms? — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) December 19, 2022

As soon as this policy went live, Twitter started banning the accounts of journalists and content creators. After this development, many users are looking for Twitter alternatives.

Just hours after the official announcement, Twitter has taken back its new policies. And now, Elon Musk-owned Twitter wants vox populi on this issue. Right now, over 80 per cent of the users have voted against this policy, and Twitter is most unlikely to reinstate this policy.

Since the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk, a lot of changes are being made to the platform works. From revamping the Twitter Blue subscription to unbanning several users who violated Twitter’s code of conduct, Twitter users have been going through a lot.