Twitter global executive to attend Parliamentary panel on February 25

Twitter will send Global Vice President of Public Policy Colin Crowell, instead of CEO Jack Dorsey, to appear before the IT Parliamentary committee on February 25, the company told The Indian Express Friday. The committee has also summoned WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram to a hearing on March 6.

The meetings have been called in the wake of growing concerns about safeguarding citizens’ data privacy and the possibility of social media platforms being used to interfere in the upcoming elections. “These are issues for all internet services globally,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

About two weeks ago, a controversy bubbled between Anurag Thakur, Chairman of Parliament’s departmentally related standing committee on Information Technology, and Twitter. A complaint was submitted to Thakur alleging an anti-right-wing bias on the social media platform Twitter. The committee was learnt to have written to Twitter on February 1, asking “representatives of Twitter” to attend a hearing of the committee.

On February 5, Thakur tweeted that the committee would meet on February 11 to hear the views of representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Twitter on ‘safeguarding citizens’ rights on social/online news media platforms’. On February 7, Twitter sources said the committee sent a second letter, requesting that “the CEO or at least the next senior-most functionary in the hierarchy” attend the meeting.

On February 9, Twitter responded that the company’s CEO would not be able to attend the meeting because of the short notice given to him, but that the company was open to finding a more suitable date. This led to outrage in the BJP and the party’s supporters online. Thakur tweeted that the Committee “takes very serious note of this”, and would “take appropriate action” February 11.

On February 11, the committee declined to meet officials from Twitter India and unanimously decided to instead call the CEO Jack Dorsey and his top executives for a hearing on February 25. However, Dorsey will not be able to make it to the meeting, and instead, Crowell will be present there.

In a blog post on Feb 21, Crowell and Twitter India head of policy Mahima Kaul stated, “India is the world’s largest democracy, and one of our largest and fastest-growing audience markets in the world, so the 2019 Lok Sabha is a key priority for Twitter, globally.”

The post stated that the company has launched a “dedicated, elections-specific support portal for election partners to provide feedback directly to us about issues and concerns that could arise during the 2019 Indian election.”

“At the request of the various political parties, we held 15 training sessions on #ElectionsOnTwitter with different political parties, reaching hundreds of candidates, elected officials, and relevant party officials”, the post said.