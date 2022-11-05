scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

‘I realise many are angry with me… I apologize for that’: Twitter founder Jack Dorsey as Elon Musk begins layoffs

Elon Musk, who took over Twitter last week, removed top executives and the board and worked on a plan to lay off roughly half the company's 7,500 employees in a bid to cut costs.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey (File)

A day after Elon Musk-led Twitter began mass layoffs, firing half of the company’s 7,500 staff, the company’s founder Jack Dorsey apologized to the employees of the company and said that he took the “responsibility for why everyone is in this situation”.

Dorsey tweeted: “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.”

Dorsey added that he was grateful to everyone who has worked with Twitter. “I don’t expect that to be mutual in this moment…or ever…and I understand. 💙” he said.

Elon Musk, who took over Twitter last week, removed top executives and the board and worked on a plan to lay off roughly half the company’s 7,500 employees in a bid to cut costs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Two-finger test’, Delhi...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Two-finger test’, Delhi...
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...Premium
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on firePremium
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on fire
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weaponsPremium
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weapons

The move caps a week of chaos and uncertainty about the company’s future under Musk, the world’s richest person, who tweeted on Friday that the service was experiencing a “massive drop in revenue” from the advertiser retreat.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 09:32:07 pm
Next Story

NADA bans athletics coach for injecting banned steroid into athlete

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 05: Latest News
Advertisement