‘I realise many are angry with me… I apologize for that’: Twitter founder Jack Dorsey as Elon Musk begins layoffs

A day after Elon Musk-led Twitter began mass layoffs, firing half of the company’s 7,500 staff, the company’s founder Jack Dorsey apologized to the employees of the company and said that he took the “responsibility for why everyone is in this situation”.

Dorsey tweeted: “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.”

I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don’t expect that to be mutual in this moment…or ever…and I understand. 💙 — jack (@jack) November 5, 2022

Dorsey added that he was grateful to everyone who has worked with Twitter. “I don’t expect that to be mutual in this moment…or ever…and I understand. 💙” he said.

Elon Musk, who took over Twitter last week, removed top executives and the board and worked on a plan to lay off roughly half the company’s 7,500 employees in a bid to cut costs.

The move caps a week of chaos and uncertainty about the company’s future under Musk, the world’s richest person, who tweeted on Friday that the service was experiencing a “massive drop in revenue” from the advertiser retreat.