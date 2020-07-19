Twitter reportedly testing new splash screen design, customisable app icons on iOS

(Image: Bloomberg) (Image: Bloomberg)

Twitter is set to introduce a few additional choices to iOS users by introducing new icons for the home screens. According to 9to5Mac, Twitter has sent a new survey to Twitter insiders program members to get feedback on new icon design for iOS users. The main reason for the survey is to ascertain which icon do users prefer the most. The survey also includes the default Twitter icon which we see now.

Reportedly, the survey reads, “Please take a look at the app icon design below. This is an example of a Twitter app icon that would be shown on your phone screen. We’d like to ask you a few questions about this design.”

If Twitter decides to add one or more new icons, they may have to launch it with an update of the app. Twitter can include a new setting in the app which will allow users to opt for the alternate icons.

So far, there are three new leaked icons that are reportedly part of the new survey. One of them is a monochrome icon whereas in other icons different colour scheme is used.

Twitter icons sent for the survey (Source: 9to5Mac)

Along with the icons, a new splash screen also seems to be in works. However, Twitter may end up not releasing these additional choices of icons or the new splash screen.

The San Francisco social networking app has been in troubled waters of late after hackers accessed its internal systems and hacked the accounts of U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, former U.S. President Barack Obama and billionaire Elon Musk, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and other prominent personalities.

According to Twitter, from the 130 Twitter accounts hacked, the hackers were able to download data of eight non-verified accounts and were able to reset passwords of as many as 45 accounts which resulted in unwanted tweets.

