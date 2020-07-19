Twitter hack: CERT-In issues notice, seeks info on Indians, impact

With the US presidential election nearing and the memory of technology exploits potentially influencing the 2016 US presidential election, several onlookers questioned the platform’s capability to protect its users online. (Image: Bloomberg) With the US presidential election nearing and the memory of technology exploits potentially influencing the 2016 US presidential election, several onlookers questioned the platform’s capability to protect its users online. (Image: Bloomberg)

The country’s nodal cyber security agency Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a notice to Twitter requesting information on a recent hacking of high-profile accounts, including the number of affected Indians and the overall impact, a member of the agency confirmed to The Sunday Express.

The agency has also asked how Twitter is working to solve the vulnerabilities.

On Wednesday, hackers conducted unprecedented takeovers of some of the platform’s highest-profile accounts, such as US presidential candidate Joe Biden, former US President Barack Obama, and billionaire Elon Musk.

With access control to these profiles, the hackers attempted to convince followers to send a digital currency known as Bitcoin to specific accounts.

A Twitter spokesperson refrained from comment and redirected queries to the company’s blog. On Saturday, the company stated that the attackers were able to access Twitter’s internal systems through employee credentials and target 130 accounts. They were able to send tweets through 45 profiles, and download the account information for eight of them.

