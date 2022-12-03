scorecardresearch
Twitter is forcing more recommended content on everyone’s feeds but there’s an obvious workaround

Recommendations can appear in your Home timeline, certain places within the Explore tab, and elsewhere on Twitter.

twitter featured(Image credits: Daddy Mohlala/Unsplash)

Twitter on Thursday announced that it’s expanding recommendations to more users, including people who may not have seen those in the past. This means that you’ll soon be seeing more tweets from people you don’t follow if you aren’t already.

“We want to ensure everyone on Twitter sees the best content on the platform, so we’re expanding recommendations to all users, including those who may not have seen them in the past,” the micro-blogging platform announced with a tweet.

The tweet also points toward a blog post from September which says that recommendations can appear in your “Home timeline, certain places within the Explore tab, and elsewhere on Twitter.” These recommendations are based on the actions you take on Twitter, also known as “signals.” Signals are taken from “topics you follow, tweets you engage with, and even tweets people in your network like” and used to show content you might be interested in.

But as apparent from many tweets bemoaning the new algorithms, people are not all that happy about the changes to their timelines.

Also Read |Twitter exec says moving fast on moderation, as harmful content surges

Ironically, Elon Musk had back in May criticised Twitter’s algorithms, saying that they can be manipulative in ways users do not recognise. He recommended that users switch to the latest tweets layout to “fix” their Twitter feed. Jack Dorsey, the founder of the platform, had replied to this tweet defending the algorithm. He said that it was designed to save people time when they are away from the app for a while.

Musk’s taste in his Twitter feed appears to have changed since then. He’s making the algorithm even more aggressive, in contradiction to his earlier remarks.

But in the words of the man himself, there is an easy workaround to the whole problem:

Tap the sparkle icon located at the top right of your Home timeline and change to “Latest” tweets if you wish to see stuff only from people you follow.

It isn’t necessarily the most fun way to use Twitter, though, so you can try and force Twitter into showing you what you actually want to see on your feed without switching to “Latest.” Just tap on the three-dot menu on the top right corner of a tweet and hit “Not interested in this Tweet” every time the platform throws something irrelevant at you – and hope that Twitter takes the signal.

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 06:29:34 pm
First published on: 03-12-2022 at 06:29:34 pm
