Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Twitter flags Trump’s tweet alleging democrats ‘trying to steal election’

By: Reuters | November 4, 2020 12:19:10 pm
US elections, US elections 2020, US presidential elections, US presidential elections 2020, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, World news, Indian ExpressPresident Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Omaha. (AP)

Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc early Wednesday flagged President Donald Trump’s comments on the U.S. presidential election, which remained too close to call.

Twitter said a Trump tweet alleging an effort to steal the election was potentially misleading.

Facebook also flagged a Trump post which said: “We are up BIG.” The social media company said “final results may be different from initial vote counts as ballot counting will continue for days or weeks.”

“We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election,” Twitter said early Wednesday. Trump said without evidence that “they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it.”

In a separate post, Trump said he would make a statement and added: “A big WIN!” Facebook said “votes are still being counted. The winner of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election has not been projected.” (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

