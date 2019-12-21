Twitter fixes vulnerability in Android app that could expose private information

Twitter has clarified that the issue only impacts Twitter for Android, so it appears Twitter users on iOS need not worry. Twitter has clarified that the issue only impacts Twitter for Android, so it appears Twitter users on iOS need not worry.

Twitter has fixed a vulnerability within its Android app that could allow hackers to access private information of users or control their account. Twitter said in a blog post that the malicious code could be inserted into restricted storage areas of Twitter code to access information such as Direct Messages, protected Tweets, location information from the app.

“Twitter for Android that could allow a bad actor to see nonpublic account information or to control your account (i.e., send Tweets or Direct Messages),” read the post. “We don’t have evidence that malicious code was inserted into the app or that this vulnerability was exploited, but we can’t be completely sure so we are taking extra caution,” it added.

Twitter has clarified that the issue only impacts Twitter for Android, so it appears Twitter users on iOS need not worry. Though the company has not revealed if the issue was exploited, it is sending notifications to people who could have been exposed to the vulnerability via the Twitter app or email with instructions on how to keep their account safe.

In addition, Twitter users on Android are recommended to update to the latest version of the app. “If you are unsure about what to do, update to the latest version of Twitter for Android. This issue did not impact Twitter for iOS,” Twitter said in its post.

