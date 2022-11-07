Suspension for ‘impersonation’, support for long notes and more: The latest from Elon Musk’s Twitter

Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner and its “Complaint Hotline Operator”, has been busy announcing all of the platform changes on his official Twitter feed. Musk has made it clear that he intends to charge users $8 for those who wish to hold on to their Blue Tick and will make ‘verification’ open to all for this price. Several new features will come to the platform, including the ability to post longer notes and videos and new creator monetisation tools. Here’s a look at the policy and product changes that Musk announced over the weekend.

No more impersonations or you will lose account access

Musk might be all for free speech, but it looks like he is cracking the whip on impersonations taking a much tougher stance. He tweeted, “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended”. One unfortunate consequence of Musk taking over has been that many users have been changing their account handle names to Elon Musk, using his profile photo and tweeting. To be fair, this has been a common problem for a while now, but Musk’s takeover appears to have caused a flood of impersonations. And the billionaire intends to crackdown on the problem.

Twitter will now suspend any account that impersonates another user. (Image source: Reuters) Twitter will now suspend any account that impersonates another user. (Image source: Reuters)

Previously, Twitter would issue a warning before suspending one’s account. But since Musk now plans to roll out “widespread verification, there will be no warning.” He added that “this will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue.” Comedian Kathy Griffin had her account suspended when she decided to change her name to ‘Elon Musk’.

Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

He added that “any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark.” For those wondering what an account suspension means, this is Twitter’s “most severe enforcement action,” and the account is typically removed from “global view.” If your account is suspended, Twitter does not let you create new accounts either to ensure you cannot return to the platform. However, users can appeal suspensions.

He also added that a verified user can “use a pseudonym,” but with the caveat that “verified users can’t engage in malicious deception.”

When someone pointed out the Kathy Griffin issue, Musk responded, “Actually, she was suspended for impersonating a comedian,” though he added, “But if she really wants her account back, she can have it for $8.”

For $8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

One user asked what happens if someone impersonates a previously ‘verified profile’ by just paying Twitter. To which Musk said, Twitter would then “suspend the account attempting impersonation and keep the money!” He added that this would mean a “whole bunch of free money,” for the company if scammers want to keep doing this. What he did not reveal was how Twitter plans to verify users. Will Twitter be relying on some form of government-issued id for this? All of this remains a mystery for now.

Twitter user numbers have increased significantly around the world since the deal was announced. And these are very early days. As Twitter becomes by far the most reliable source of truth, it will be indispensable. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Longform notes and videos

Some new product features coming to Twitter include the ability to write longer notes and post longer videos. These will likely be part of the Twitter Blue subscription. Musk wrote, “Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots.” (sic) The latter is a reference to some users attaching a screenshot with a notepad text when they wish to post more text. Twitter’s 280-character limit means users either post an attachment or have to post a longer thread.

Musk has said he intends to bring more tools for creator monetisation. (Image source: Reuters) Musk has said he intends to bring more tools for creator monetisation. (Image source: Reuters)

It also looks like he intends to bring “creator monetisation for all forms of content,” but just how again remains unclear. When someone pointed out that YouTube gives creators 55 per cent of ad revenue, Musk tweeted, “We can beat that.” Given Twitter is facing some trouble on the ad front with many prominent companies pausing advertising campaigns on the platform, we will have to wait and see how Musk manages to woo creators.

Videos on the platform will be 42 minutes long, for those who subscriber to Twitter Blue.

Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

We can beat that — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

Someone also pointed out Twitter’s Substack rival Revue, arguing that the newsletter platform should be baked right into the core Twitter product and he agreed with this as well. Again, we do not know if and when this implementation will actually take place. The Twitter boss also claims that the platform’s “user numbers have increased significantly around the world since the deal was announced.”

Birdwatch is now Community Notes

It also looks like Twitter’s ‘Birdwatch’ project is being renamed to ‘Community Notes’. Birdwatch for those who are unaware is a collaborative project meant to combat disinformation on the platform. Those who become contributors to this– one has to sign up for the process– can then “add notes to potentially misleading tweets.” According to Twitter, “if enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note will be publicly shown on a Tweet.”

But the name change did not go down well with former Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey. The two got into an argument over this. When Twitter’s new owner tweeted that the platform needs to “become by far the most accurate source of information about the world,” Dorsey replied, “accurate to who?” (sic).

Musk wrote, “As judged by the people of Twitter via Community Notes (formerly Birdwatch).” Dorsey replied that “Birdwatch is a far better name”, and dissed “Community notes” as “the most boring Facebook name ever.” However, Musk said the name Birdwatch gave him the creeps and that “Not everything needs to have “bird” in the name! Too many bird groups fighting each internally other at Twitter. Angry Birds.”

As judged by the people of Twitter via Community Notes (formerly Birdwatch) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Community notes is the most boring Facebook name ever — jack (@jack) November 7, 2022

Not everything needs to have “bird” in the name! Too many bird groups fighting each internally other at Twitter. Angry Birds. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Better Search

It looks like Search within Twitter will get some improvements as well. Musk said it reminds him of “Infoseek in ‘98! That will also get a lot better pronto.” Again, just how he intends to do this is not clear. To be fair, ‘Search’ within Twitter is rather terrible, but just how this will improve is unclear.

When is Twitter Blue coming to India?

When a user asked about Twitter Blue’s availability in India, Musk responded by saying it would be available in less than a month. We still don’t know how much it will cost. More importantly, how Twitter intend to verify users before handing them a ‘blue tick’ is unclear. But he is convinced that “widespread verification will democratize journalism & empower the voice of the people.” Musk also tweeted that he will not ban the account following his private plane, “even though that is a direct personal safety risk.”