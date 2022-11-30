Elon Musk reportedly delays Twitter’s paid verification badge to avoid Apple’s 30% cut

Elon Musk may be delaying Twitter’s new paid verification approach yet again. A new report by Platformer via The Verge suggests that Musk’s new way to get the iconic blue tick ‘Verified’ badge on Twitter may be delayed yet again.

The paid verification service was brought to a halt days after launch earlier this month after many Twitter users used the method to pay $8, get the blue tick and impersonate another individual or company. Fake accounts with blue ticks soon became a headache for people like Musk himself, as well as companies like Lockheed Martin and Eli Lilly.

The report also suggests that Musk may try to bypass the 30 per cent cut to Apple by providing a way for users can pay $8 without using Apple’s payment portal. However, this could get Twitter booted from the App Store for violating Apple’s policies.

For the uninitiated, Apple charges developers a 30 per cent cut for paid apps as well as in-app purchases for hosting apps on the App Store. For the high sum, Apple has run into issues with numerous companies over the years, including Spotify and Epic Games.

Due to the policy, 30 per cent of the $8 paid by every Twitter Blue user on an iPhone will go to Apple. This likely doesn’t sit well with Musk, who is already trying to make a profit out of debt-loaded Twitter.

Musk recently also publicly tweeted about Apple no longer advertising on the platform, going on to tag Apple CEO Tim Cook and posting a series of hostile tweets against Apple. Amidst the tweets was also one targeting the company’s ‘secret’ 30% cut on apps and in-app purchases.

The new Twitter Blue paid verification programme was reportedly set to kick off this Tuesday, but it seems it will take longer. Twitter employees have been reportedly told that the subscription will also bring in other changes soon, including phone number verification.