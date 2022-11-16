scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Twitter DMs may soon be end-to-end encrypted: What to expect

Twitter Direct Messages may soon be more secured via the use of end-to-end encryption, fortifying the app's communication aspect.

twitter, twitter encryption, twitter dms,Communication on Twitter may soon be a lot more secure. Here's why. (Image Source: Pixabay)

With Elon Musk at Twitter’s helm after the $44 billion takeover last month, many aspects of the popular social network are currently being modified. There are also some older Twitter components that may be brought back, including Vine. However, it seems another important feature could be coming back soon to Twitter – end-to-end encryption on direct messages.

A new tweet by Twitter user Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) who has accurately predicted Twitter features ahead of their official announcement suggests the same. “Twitter is bringing back end-to-end encrypted DMs Seeing signs of the feature being worked on in Twitter for Android,” Wong said. Soon after Wong’s tweet, new Twitter CEO Elon Musk replied to the tweet with a ‘wink’ emoji, hinting at the feature actually being under development back at Twitter.

End-to-end (E2E) encryption, allows messages between any two parties conversing on the platform to be completely encrypted and secure, available to only the sender and the receiver, with even the platform itself unable to intercept the messages. Encryption in Twitter’s DMs or Direct Messages would allow the platform to also double up as a secure, instant messaging solution comparable to popular apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

While Twitter would offer the added benefit of also being the micro-blogging destination it has been for years, rivals like WhatsApp and Telegram are far ahead in terms of communication features, supporting encrypted group chats, voice and video calls and many other features.

Also Read |Twitter is very slow in India, even on latest iPhones: Elon Musk

Twitter had previously worked on bringing encryption to Twitter DMs back in 2018 as per a subsequent tweet by Wong. However, the project was later abandoned. Musk himself has also been a vocal advocate of messaging app Signal, another popular communication app that comes with a number of security and privacy-oriented features including end-to-end encrypted messages. It remains to be seen if Twitter will also be picking up more one-on-one communication-oriented features in the future.

While Signal is not as feature-rich as many of its competitors, the app has its dedicated user base of privacy-conscious users, many of whom also migrated to the app during the WhatsApp Privacy Policy controversy in 2021.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assetsPremium
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assets
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...Premium
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-11-2022 at 01:30:27 pm
Next Story

UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened with two Indian banks? (And what is a Nostro account?)

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement