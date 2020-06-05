Twitter disables Trump campaign tribute to George Floyd due to copyright complaint

The video was three minutes and forty five seconds long. (Reuters) The video was three minutes and forty five seconds long. (Reuters)

Twitter Inc has disabled US President Donald Trump’s campaign’s tribute video to George Floyd saying there has been a copyright complaint.

The tribute video, three minutes and forty five seconds long, was posted on June 3 on Twitter.

