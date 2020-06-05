Twitter disables Trump campaign tribute to George Floyd due to copyright complaint

By: Reuters | Washington | Updated: June 5, 2020 8:54:26 am
Twitter Inc has disabled US President Donald Trump’s campaign’s tribute video to George Floyd saying there has been a copyright complaint.
The tribute video, three minutes and forty five seconds long, was posted on June 3 on Twitter.
