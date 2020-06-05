scorecardresearch
Friday, June 05, 2020
Twitter disables Trump campaign tribute to George Floyd due to copyright complaint

The tribute video, three minutes and forty five seconds long, was posted on June 3 on Twitter.

By: Reuters | Washington | Updated: June 5, 2020 8:54:26 am
Twitter Inc has disabled US President Donald Trump’s campaign’s tribute video to George Floyd saying there has been a copyright complaint.

The tribute video, three minutes and forty five seconds long, was posted on June 3 on Twitter.

