Teen who tracks Musk’s private jet suspects his account will be shut down

Jack Sweeney, the teenager who made headlines for creating the bot that tracks Elon Musk’s jet and posts about it through the Twitter account @ElonJet, has hinted that the Tesla CEO’s acquisition of the social media platform could mark the end of the road for the account that tweets the whereabouts of his jet.

The bot created by Sweeney uses publicly available ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast) Exchange and automatically sends out tweets when the billionaire tech entrepreneur’s private jet makes the move. The ADS-B exchange describes itself as the world’s largest source of unfiltered flight data.

On November 30, 2021, Elon Musk had direct messaged Sweeney with an offer of $5000 to take down the bot. He rejected the offer and made a counteroffer where he agreed to do the same for $50,000, which didn’t garner a response from Musk, who later just blocked the bot account.

In a Twitter thread posted on April 27, Sweeney explained how Musk’s promise to “defeat bots” on the platform could also mean that the account he created could fall under the scanner for deletion.

Sweeney further explained how Musk’s tweet about wanting his worst critics to remain on Twitter will not except @ElonJet from deletion, because as he pointed out correctly, the bot is technically not a critic.

His recent tweet seems to make it seem id stay, but if he considers @ElonJet a security risk rather than a critic then I’m probably gone. pic.twitter.com/Y06xWgdnbO — Jack Sweeney (@JxckSweeney) April 25, 2022

In February this year, Twitter announced a new feature that will allow ‘good bots’ on the platform to be identified by a robot head panel on their profile. The platform defines good bots as those that help people find useful, entertaining and relevant information by automatically tweeting it.

Sweeney’s @ElonJet falls into this category and can be identified by the robot head symbol and a message that says “Automated by @JxckSweeney” at the top of the profile, right under its handle.

In case the teenage coder’s hypothesis is true, and the bot he created gets booted off the platform once Musk’s acquisition is complete, that won’t stop him. Sweeney promises to continue publishing data about Musk’s jet through Discord and Telegram.