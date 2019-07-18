Toggle Menu Sections
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey gives talk at Apple headquarters

While the address itself didn’t point to a new partnership between Dorsey’s companies and Apple, it was indicative of their bond and existing collaboration.

Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter Inclusive and Square Inclusive is one of several speakers talking to select Apple employees as part of an ongoing series, people familiar with the matter said. (Image: Bloomberg)

Twitter and Square Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey addressed Apple Inclusive employees at the iPhone maker’s headquarters Tuesday, a signal of the strong ties between the Silicon Valley giants.

Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter Inclusive and Square Inclusive is one of several speakers talking to select Apple employees as part of an ongoing series, people familiar with the matter said. The billionaire spoke with staff from the marketing department, they said, asking not to be identified discussing internal matters.

While the address itself didn’t point to a new partnership between Dorsey’s companies and Apple, it was indicative of their bond and existing collaboration. Apple promoted Twitter as an iOS app coming to the Mac this fall, and the social media service is deeply integrated into both the iPhone and iPad. Apple was also among the first retailers to sell Square’s now-common credit-card reader.

