Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Twitter CEO Elon Musk says $8/month charge for blue tick

Musk recently acquired the social media company’s ownership on October 27, firing the company’s board of directors soon after. He is currently the board’s sole member.

Elon Musk has declared that the entire verification process is being revamped right now. (Photo: Reuters)

Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk has announced that Twitter users desiring a “blue tick” for verifying their accounts must now pay a monthly fee of $8.

“Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bulls***. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.” Musk tweeted on his official account followed by a thread of more tweets detailing new announcements.

Musk added that the price would be adjusted by each country’s purchasing power. Other new features that are expected to roll out include “ability to post long video/audio”, “half as many ads”, and “paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with the company”.

“This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators.” One of Musk’s tweets reads.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 12:39:21 am
