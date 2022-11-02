Twitter CEO Elon Musk says $8/month charge for blue tick

Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk has announced that Twitter users desiring a “blue tick” for verifying their accounts must now pay a monthly fee of $8.

“Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bulls***. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.” Musk tweeted on his official account followed by a thread of more tweets detailing new announcements.

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Musk added that the price would be adjusted by each country’s purchasing power. Other new features that are expected to roll out include “ability to post long video/audio”, “half as many ads”, and “paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with the company”.

“This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators.” One of Musk’s tweets reads.

Musk recently acquired the social media company’s ownership on October 27, firing the company’s board of directors soon after. He is currently the board’s sole member.