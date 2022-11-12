scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Twitter pauses $8 subscription program after fake accounts proliferate

Twitter Inc. suspended the $8 subscription program it launched earlier this week to combat a growing problem of users impersonating major brands, a person familiar with the move said.

A blue verification check on the page of Twitter Inc. on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Nov. 7, 2022. (Bloomberg)

Twitter Inc. suspended the $8 subscription program it launched earlier this week to combat a growing problem of users impersonating major brands, a person familiar with the move said.

Existing subscribers will still have access to their account, said the person who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The move was reported earlier by the website Platformer.

Also Read |Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy as more senior executives quit

The company has also reinstated “official” badges for high-profile accounts, with the gray badge reappearing below the profiles of businesses and major media outlets Friday based on an internal approved list, according to the person. The identification marker was rolled out earlier this week before being scrapped.

Twitter is struggling with impostor accounts since the company allowed paying subscribers to get verified blue check marks. One account claiming to be Nintendo Inc. posted an image of Super Mario holding up a middle finger, while another posing as pharma giant Eli Lilly & Co. tweeted that insulin was now free — forcing the company to issue an apology. A purported Tesla Inc. account joked about the carmaker’s safety record.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companiesPremium
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companies
Emotional reunion for Class of 1974: ‘What do you call a President?...Premium
Emotional reunion for Class of 1974: ‘What do you call a President?...
In Delhi University, switch from cut-off to CUET helps Bihar state board,...Premium
In Delhi University, switch from cut-off to CUET helps Bihar state board,...
What India needs to do to plug its defence gapPremium
What India needs to do to plug its defence gap

“To combat impersonation, we’ve added an ‘Official’ label to some accounts,” Twitter Support tweeted on Friday.

Elon Musk tweeted the same day that all accounts engaged in parody must include “parody” in their name.

The world’s wealthiest man, who acquired Twitter last month for $44 billion, is facing a slew of challenges as top advertisers pull back from the platform amid concern over the company’s ability to tackle impostors and hate speech. Musk, who has also seen resignations among his leadership team, said this week in his first address to employees that the company could face bankruptcy, Bloomberg News previously reported.

First published on: 12-11-2022 at 07:44:43 am
Next Story

Aboard Vande Bharat, doors open for Modi’s message

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 12: Latest News
Advertisement