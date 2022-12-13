Twitter Blue subscription launched again: Here’s everything to know about it

The third iteration of Twitter Blue is finally here. Users can now buy Twitter’s blue tick for $8 (on a browser) or $11 (on an iOS device) per month, though the iOS version is yet to launch. The service is currently live in select markets and offers additional features like publishing 1080p videos, the ability to edit posts, and more. If you are planning to buy a Twitter Blue subscription, you might have plenty of questions in mind about how it works, and what services are included in the subscription. Here are the frequently asked questions and answers about the Twitter Blue subscription.

What is Twitter Blue?

Twitter Blue is a premium subscription service that offers a blue tick to verified users along with an option to edit tweets, publish high-resolution 1080p videos and more.

Where is Twitter Blue available for purchase?

Twitter Blue can be subscribed to from a web browser or an iOS device.

Can I get a refund if I don’t like Twitter Blue’s service?

No, the Twitter Blue subscription is non-user-refundable.

Difference between the Legacy blue tick mark and the Twitter Blue tick mark?

Twitter will soon disable the legacy blue tick mark, which as of now says This account is verified because it’s notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category on a browser and on a smartphone it says This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable.

An account with a blue tick from a Twitter Blue subscription says the account has an active subscription to Twitter Blue.

What is Twitter Blue for business?

Twitter Blue for business will enable a golden tick mark and is meant for designates the account as belonging to an official business on Twitter.

Difference between a blue tick mark and a gold tick mark?

The blue tick mark is given to individuals who subscribe to Twitter Blue while the golden tick mark is meant for an official business on Twitter.

Is the blue tick immediately available for Twitter Blue subscribers?

No, users who subscribe to Twitter Blue will get all the features immediately, except for the blue tick. Twitter will only enable a blue tick on those accounts that meet all the requirements.

Can Twitter Blue subscribers change display names and user names?

Yes, however, the blue tick mark will be disabled until the account is re-verified by Twitter.

Is Twitter Blue ad-free?

No. But Twitter Blue users will see fewer ads.

Is free Twitter going away?

No, Twitter Blue just offers a few more features to subscribers and others can still use Twitter for free.

Can I get Twitter Blue for free?

No, as of now, there are no free trial offers for the Twitter Blue subscription.

Can I pause or cancel my Twitter Blue subscription?

Yes, you can cancel your Twitter Blue subscription at any time. There is no option to pause the Twitter Blue subscription.

Can I have a Twitter Blue subscription without a blue tick?

No, all the Twitter Blue subscribers will have a blue tick.

Requirements to receive a blue tick for Twitter Blue subscribers?

The user has to be an active subscriber and should have a complete display name and profile picture.

The user has to be active on Twitter in the past 30 days.

The Twitter account has to be at least 90 days old.

No recent change in the profile photo, display name, or username (@handle).

The Twitter account should not have any signs of misleading or deceptive.

The Twitter account should not have any signs of platform manipulation and scam.

Does Twitter accept new applications for verification under previous criteria (active, notable, and authentic)?

No, one has to get a Twitter Blue subscription to get a blue tick.

Can Twitter remove the blue tick mark from subscribers?

Yes, If you happen to change things like profile photo, display name, or username (@handle), Twitter will temporarily disable the blue tick and will re-enable the same after validation.

Twitter will also remove the blue tick mark from those accounts which might violate the platform’s terms of service and rules. Similarly, Twitter Blue subscribers will also lose the tick mark if they manipulate any of the processes, which could also lead to the suspension of the account.

Features included in Twitter Blue subscription

Custom app icons

Themes

Custom navigation

Top articles

Reader

Undo Tweet

Who can buy Twitter Blue subscription?

People from the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK are currently eligible for a Twitter Blue subscription.

Is Twitter Blue available in India?

No, the Twitter Blue subscription service is not available in India.

Do you need a phone number to get Twitter Blue subscription?

Yes, one needs to verify the phone number to get eligible for a Twitter Blue subscription.

What happened to those who subscribed to Twitter Blue for $7.99 on an iOS device?

Apple will send a notification informing the change in price and one needs to pay $11 from the next month to continue using Twitter Blue features.

What happened to those who subscribed to Twitter Blue for $2.99 or $4.99/month on an iOS device?

They will be notified regarding the new subscription fee and they have to pay the same from the next month. They can also renew the same via a web browser for $8.