Twitter Blue relaunch: Now costs $9 for the web and $11 for iOS users

Elon-musk owned micro-blogging site Twitter has relaunched its premium subscription service “Twitter Blue” which gives special access to users including a blue tick, the ability to post 1080p videos and to edit tweets starting 12th of December. Do note that, this is the third iteration of the Twitter Blue subscription service, which is a lot different than the first version, which was launched back in June 2021.

The revamped service was launched a few weeks ago, which lead to a lot of verified fake accounts and impersonating, which made Elon disable the Twitter Blue subscription for a while. Now, with the 2nd iteration of the same, users have to get their account verified on top of paying a subscription fee to get the blue badge. Do note that, as of now, there is no update on the launch of Twitter Blue subscription in India.

Why Twitter Blue costs more for iOS users?

Twitter Blue cost $11 for iOS users and that extra $3 is being charged as the App Store commission (30 per cent of the overall transaction). While most apps maintain uniform pricing of their subscription services, Twitter has made an interesting move by directly charging that extra money from the user.

Do note that, you can still subscribe to Twitter Blue on a web browser (works even on iOS devices) and get all the features on your iOS device for just $8. However, if you happen to subscribe from an app on an iPhone or an iPad, Twitter Blue will come at a premium.

we’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark 🧵 pic.twitter.com/DvvsLoSO50 — Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2022

Twitter blue features and limitation

Although Twitter Blue users will be able to change their handle name, profile picture, and photo, the blue badge will be disabled until they re-verify their account. As of now, there is no information on how long Twitter take a re-verify an account.

There are a few more changes that Twitter has introduced with the revamped Blue subscription which includes a reader mode. Businesses that get their account verified will also get a new official check mark in golden colour. Similarly, government and multilateral accounts will get a grey checkmark in the coming days, which helps them to distinguish between regular users.

Very soon, Twitter Blue subscribers will get features like fewer ads, and the ability to post longer videos and Blue subscriber tweets will be shown on top of non-verified users, which will force more users to get Twitter Blue subscriptions.