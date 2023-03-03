scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Twitter Blue now available in 20 more countries, Community Notes expands into new languages

The Blue service, launched in December last year, was rolled out with the intent to revive Twitter’s revenues.

Twitter Blue now available in 20 more nationsAlthough the subscription plans were Musk’s way of generating revenue for the company, the outcome has reportedly not met expectations. (Image: Twitter)
Twitter Blue now available in 20 more countries, Community Notes expands into new languages
Popular microblogging platform, Twitter, has announced that its paid Twitter Blue service is now available in 20 more countries in Europe. With this, the premium service will now be available in nations such as Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Austria, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Hungary, Latvia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Croatia, Luxembourg, Malta, Cyprus, and Estonia.

With the latest expansion, Twitter’s new paid subscription service is now available in a total of over 35 countries. Twitter Blue was launched in December 2022 after Elon Musk ascended as the chief of the popular social media platform. Users were required to pay $8 a month to avail of the service which also included the Blue verification tick.

Over the last few months, Twitter introduced some exclusive features such as 4,000-character-long tweets, priority conversations, and a 60-minute long video for Blue subscribers. Other features include a thread reader, edit a tweet, and bookmark folders.

In a bid to expand its subscriber base, the Elon Musk-owned application rolled out an $84 annual subscription in January. The company has also rolled out a yearly plan for iOS and Android at $114.

The Twitter Blue service was rolled out on December 12 last year. The development came following Elon Musk’s dramatic takeover of the microblogging platform. While his decision was met with criticism, certain quarters of the tech community chimed in with their support.

Although the subscription plans were Musk’s way of generating revenue for the company, the outcome has reportedly not met expectations. Reportedly, Twitter Blue has less than 300,000 subscribers.

Meanwhile, Twitter has also announced that it is expanding its Community Notes feature into new languages. In a tweet, the company announced that its fact-checking feature was now available for users in Brazil. It also hinted that support for Japan and a slew of Spanish-speaking countries is in the offing. Earlier this year, the feature was made accessible to users across the UK, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand.

