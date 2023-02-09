Twitter Blue starts rolling out in India; will cost Rs 900 per month on Android and iOS

Twitter has announced pricing for the Twitter Blue subscription service in India. It is available on both iOS and Android devices as well as the web. Twitter Blue gives subscribers the verified blue tick mark on their profile along with some other features.

If you opt for the monthly Twitter Blue subscription on mobile, it will cost you Rs 900 per month. The subscription costs less on the web and is priced at Rs 650 per month. Twitter is offering an annual subscription on the web as well in India, which costs Rs 6800 per year or Rs 566 per month approximately. This one is billed annually.

To give you a quick recap, Twitter Blue offers several perks such as early access to features like the ‘Edit Tweet’ button, undo tweet, ability to post longer and high-quality videos and prioritised rankings in conversation. The company says Twitter Blue subscribers will also see half the amount of ads normal users see on the microblogging platform’s home timeline.

Also Read | Twitter to paywall API from February 9, stokes concern among popular bots

Some other perks the subscription service offers include the ability to set custom app icons, NFT profile pictures, themes, custom navigation options, access to the Spaces tab, ability to undo tweets, unlimited bookmarks and the ability to bookmark folders and more. While users might not get the blue tick as soon as they subscribe to Twitter Blue, the aforementioned perks will be immediately available. However, not all features may be available on all devices.

If you want to subscribe to Twitter Blue from a mobile device, tap on your profile pic icon from the top left corner of the screen and you will see ‘Twitter Blue’. Click on it and Twitter will now redirect you to the page from where you can purchase the subscription. Those using the web version of Twitter can see the option on the left side of the screen. One thing to note here is that if your account has been inactive for the last 30 days or more, you will not be able to purchase Twitter Blue subscription.

The service is already live in various countries like Canada, Australia, New Zealand, US and the UK to name a few. Last month, Elon Musk announced that he will soon change the size and the frequency of ads on the platform and reportedly has plans to roll out a more premium subscription service that removes all ads. Since Musk’s takeover, the company is struggling to stem losses and is betting on Twitter Blue to generate some revenue.