Twitter Blue for Business announced with gold/blue check mark, square company badge

Twitter has officially launched its Blue subscription for businesses, which allows users to distinguish between brands and key employees from others. Companies that get a Twitter Blue for business subscription will have a golden check mark along with a square company badge. Similarly, people associated with the brand will have a blue check mark and a square company badge on their profile.

A Twitter Blue for Business subscribed company can link any number of individuals and sub-brands with the account. All the affiliated accounts will get a blue check mark and a small company badge (likely to be the logo) on their profile. Twitter has already incorporated Twitter Blue for business for its own accounts.

This means the brands have to share a list of individuals and the names of the sub-brand that they would like to associate with on Twitter. They might also have to submit a logo to Twitter, which will be featured on the parent company and the accounts of the affiliated users.

Today, we’re rolling out Twitter Blue for Business, a new program that lets businesses distinguish their brands and key employees on Twitter. These accounts will show a square company badge next to their display names. pic.twitter.com/d6sNPqFNnY — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) December 19, 2022

There is no information on how much Twitter will charge for Twitter Blue business subscribers. Similarly, there is no clarity if these brands also have to pay for all the affiliated accounts separately. Given the regular Twitter Blue costs $8 a month, Twitter Blue for business is likely to be on the expensive side.

According to Twitter, Blue for business is a great feature for companies like newsrooms or even sports clubs, which allows them to link individuals with the business. Just like the regular Twitter Blue subscriber, each of these linked members will be verified before by Twitter for ensuring authenticity.

The company has limited the availability of Twitter Blue for business subscriptions to select brands. The service will launch officially in 2023, allowing major brands to sign-up for the same in the next few months.