Twitter Blue announces ‘Labs’ to let users early access to new features

Microblogging site Twitter has created a new way for some of its users to check out new features before anyone else. The company has announced that subscribers who have enrolled Twitter Blue service will get early access to some new features under a new ‘Labs’ banner.

Twitter explained in a thread, “Labs is our way of sharing some of the newest features we’re building so you’ll have it before everyone else.”

Like being ahead of the curve? Today, we’re rolling out Labs 🔬, giving you *early access* to some new features we’re building before everyone else like:

🔹 Pinned Conversations on iOS

🔹 Longer video uploads on desktop only Here are some questions you might be asking: — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) October 27, 2021

The microblogging site also pointed out number of new features for Twitter users, this includes pining conversations on iOS, which lets users pin DM conversations to the top of the list. Moreover, the users will now be able to post longer video uploads from a desktop computer.

Currently, Labs is only available to subscribers in Canada and Australia, and Twitter says that more countries will be added soon. The company also revealed that Blue will be available on Android and the web in the near future.

Earlier this week, Twitter allowed hosts of its audio chatroom Spaces to record and share the chats with others. The company said that this rollout, will initially be available to a limited number of Twitter Spaces Hosts on iOS (and all listeners on iOS and Android), and within a few weeks expand to everyone else.