Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Twitter answering privacy concerns “so far” – lead EU regulator

Twitter's lead privacy regulator in the European Union says the company is so far answering to its questions.

Twitter's lead privacy regulator in the European Union says the company is so far answering to its questions.

Twitter’s lead privacy regulator in the European Union said it is concerned about the impact layoffs at the social media company may have on its ability to meet privacy obligations but is so far getting answers to its questions.

“We are concerned and we’re tracking it very closely. So far we’re getting answers to our questions,” Ireland’s Data Privacy Commissioner (DPC) Helen Dixon told Irish national broadcaster RTE on Monday.

“We’re in multiple daily contact with them and we’ve a range of contacts still based at Twitter in Dublin. It’s a fast evolving situation, I think where we arrive at the point where we can’t get answers and we have no point of contact, then we will be in very serious difficulty.”

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 08:11:10 pm
