Twitter adds hexagonal profile pictures to show off NFTs: What they are and how to add

Back in September 2021, Twitter had announced that it would add a way for users to authenticate NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens) and the feature is now live. The platform now allows users to link any NFT they own to their Twitter account and as proof of authenticity, will show authentic NFT profile pictures with a new hexagon-shaped mask.

This hexagon profile picture will replace the standard circular profile picture that you can see on any Twitter account’s timeline. The feature obviously requires a Twitter user to own an NFT, and not just an image of the NFT obtained unofficially, but there are some more pre-requisites too.

Firstly, the feature is currently live only for iOS users. It may come to Android later on, but there is no confirmation on the same as of now. Second, Twitter users will need to have a Twitter Blue certification to link and authenticate their NFTs. The Twitter Blue premium subscription costs $2.99 per month in supported regions, a small addition compared to the money required to purchase an NFT.

The profile picture will also offer more information about that particular NFT. So if you see someone with an authentic hexagonal profile picture, you will be able to click on their profile picture and choose ‘View NFT details’ to know about the owner, collection, and other information.

How to get the hexagon profile picture if you own an NFT?

Twitter is currently supporting a number of crypto wallets that users can connect to their profiles to authenticate their NFTs. These include Argent, Coinbase Wallet, Ledger Live, MetaMask, Rainbow, and Trust Wallet.

If you have all the prerequisites, simply open up your Twitter app on an iPhone and head to your profile. Click on the Edit Profile button and then tap on your profile picture.

Ready to show off your NFT? Follow these simple steps to connect your crypto wallet and let’s see your NFT PFPs! pic.twitter.com/epSL7VXG5o — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) January 20, 2022

Below the usual ‘Upload photo’ option will be a ‘Choose NFT’ option. Click on it and Twitter will take you to a page where you can connect your crypto wallet.

From your crypto service of choice, you can then choose among the NFTs you own to set it as your profile picture, and the hexagon shape is added automatically.