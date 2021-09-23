Twitter adds Bitcoin option to Tips, will let users remove themselves from a conversation

Twitter has announced a host of new product features geared towards creators on the platform, including expansion of monetisation opportunities. For starters, it is adding an option to support Bitcoin as a form of payment for Tips that users can send to select creators on the platform. It is also working on new safety measures, including letting users remove themselves from a conversation, where they might have been tagged.

“We’re focused on going beyond 280 characters. We want to enable everyone on Twitter to express themselves however they feel comfortable, whether through a tweet, whether using their actual voice in a live conversation or through longer forms of expression like a newsletter,” Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter Product Lead said in a press announcement.

Twitter also confirmed that it will start rolling out the Tip Jar globally on iOS and Android support will come soon. The feature was being tested with a small group of people in the US. Now, everyone will be able to send tips on the platform. A creator or anyone with a sizeable following can turn on the ‘Tips Jar’ in their profile and users will be able to send them money. The feature already supports RazorPay for payments in India.

Twitter will now add Bitcoin support using Strike as well as, it was reported earlier. Strike is a payments application built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that allows people to send and receive Bitcoin free and instantly.

The company also said it plans to launch some new features around safety, including one called “Heads Up,” which will be a trigger warning of a sort. It will give users a heads up before they join a potentially heated discussion. Twitter said this feature was still in early testing and did not give too many details on how it would decide on the ‘vibe’ of a conversation.

Twitter will also let users remove themselves from a conversation as well. The person who has tagged the user will not be notified when someone decides to quietly leave the thread. The platform will also add a ‘word filter’ feature where users will be able to block certain words from appearing in their replies. It is not clear when this feature will roll out.

According to Twitter, there are specific words people do not want to see in their replies, and this is a new way of stopping targeted name-calling or emojis. However, the company also said this is still a concept and will continue to evolve.

Twitter is also adding several new updates to its ‘Spaces’ feature, which is the live audio chat option. Spaces will soon get an option for recording, replays, along with improved discovery.