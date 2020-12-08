Twitter’s 2020 recap: Vijay’s selfie with fans, Virat and Anushka’s pregnancy news on top

Twitter's recap for 2020: Here are the top trends from India.

2020 is coming to an end, and Twitter has put out its recap for the year, highlighting the tweets and topics that dominated the platform this year. The most retweeted tweet of 2020 from India was Tamil actor Vijay’s selfie with his fans highlighting the dominance of Tamil Twitter. The most liked tweet of the year belonged to cricketer Virat Kohli and his tweet announcing wife Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy. Of course, the top hashtag for 2020 was #COVID19, which is not surprising at all. The other two top hashtags were #SushantSinghRajput and #Hathras.

While #IPL2020 was the top sports hashtag, the movie #DilBechara, which released after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was the top movie hashtag in India for 2020. The most tweeted meme was #Binod in the year, which went viral in August, this year.

“Being the year it has been, conversation on Twitter in 2020 was unique. From the fight against this global pandemic, rejoicing in celebratory moments, standing up for those communities impacted by the pandemic, to bonding over rediscovered shows, interests and memes, India came together beautifully on Twitter this year,” Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India said in a press release. Here’s a look at the highlights of 2020 as seen on Twitter.

The top golden tweets on Twitter India 2020 were

Vijay’s (@actorvijay) connection with his fans, which was the most retweeted more than 145,000 times on the platform. Check out his tweet below

Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) and Anushka Sharma’s (@AnushkaSharma) celebratory news announcing their pregnancy was most liked with more than 645,000 likes on the platform.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

The most retweeted tweet in politics was by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tweeted about lighting lamps of hope and good health during the COVID-19 pandemic. It had more than 100,000 retweets.

The most retweeted tweet in Sports was MS Dhoni expressing appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter. Dhoni shared his gratitude on Twitter, thanking Prime Minister Modi for sending him a letter that appreciated his achievements and contribution to cricket in India. Dhoni announced his retirement from cricket this year.

An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7 — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020

The most retweeted tweet in Business was by Ratan Tata, who pledged support to communities affected by COVID-19. He had announced a commitment of Rs 500 crore on behalf of the company towards protecting and empowering communities affected by the pandemic. It saw more than 50,000 retweets on the platform.

The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time. pic.twitter.com/y6jzHxUafM — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) March 28, 2020

Finally actor Amitabh Bachchan tweet confirm that he was COVID-19 positive was the most quoted tweeted tweet of 2020. In his tweet, Bachchan had also requested those who had come in contact with him to get tested.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Top Hashtags on Twitter India in 2020

Here’s a look at the top hashtags on Twitter in the year 2020.

In current affairs, #Covid19 was the most tweeted, which was expected. This Twitter also launched a dedicated COVID-19 search prompt and a dedicated event page that shared information related to the virus from credible sources such as the Ministry of Health and Welfare of India (@MoHFW_INDIA) and the World Health Organisation (@WHO). Other hashtags such as #WearAMask, #StayHomeStaySafe and maintain #SocialDistancing were also popular.

The second most talked about topic on Twitter was #SushantSinghRajput, given the untimely death of the the popular actor Sushant Singh Rajput. His Twitter handle was @itsSSR. In fact, Rajput’s death remained a topic of discussion throughout the year on Twitter, with many also posting conspiracy theories about his death on the social media. His last fan #DilBechara also became the most talked about film on Twitter in 2020.

The third most discussed hashtag in current affairs was #Hathras, which was around the alleged rape and death of a young Dalit woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

The top hashtags in sports were #IPL2020 followed #WhistlePodu, which was around MS Dhoni-led team Chennai Super Kings and followed by #TeamIndia, which was seen when the Indian Women’s cricket team played at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The most tweeted movies hashtags #DilBechara, followed by Tamil film #SooraraiPottru and #SarileruNeekevvaru at number three.

The tweeted hashtags related to nostalgia were around #Ramayan as the show made a comeback on DD National, followed by #Pokiri as fans celebrated the 14th anniversary of the blockbuster Telugu film ‘Pokiri’ this year, followed #Mahabharat, which also saw a return on DD during the lockdown.

The most popular emojis on Twitter in 2020. The most popular emojis on Twitter in 2020.

The most tweeted about interests in 2020 from India were #Photography, followed by #Yoga and #Poetry. Finally, the most tweeted meme from India in 2020 was Binod, which was a comment ‘Binod’ left by a user named ‘Binod on a video by Slayy Point. After that ‘Binod’ became a popular meme in August with everyone joining in on the bandwagon from celebs to users to even police.

