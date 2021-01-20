Apple TV+ free trial subscription gets another extension: Report

Apple TV+ users whose free trial subscription was going to expire between now and June will get a free extension to the service till July 2021. A similar extension was given to users last year as well with their subscription expiring in October 2020 getting an extension till February 2021.

As per 9to5Mac, the reason behind the extension of the expiry date could be the delay in the shooting of Apple TV+ originals. Apple should be sending emails to existing subscribers about the extension of the period in the next few weeks. With new titles launching on the platform later in the year, Apple will begin charging a fee for Apple TV+ content.

In total, people who subscribed to the service when it was first launched, will get an extension of nine months over a year. Users who had cancelled their subscription midway will not be able to avail the service till July 21. Reports suggest that the paying subscribers will be compensated with credit refunds.

With the launch of the streaming service in 2019, the company started giving free subscriptions with new purchases of the iPhone, iPad, iMac and Macbook. The free service options expires for those who don’t activate it within the first three months.

The free subscription can be availed by buyers even now within 90 days of setting up the phone. It also comes bundled with Apple One subscription, which is priced at Rs 195 per month in India. The streaming service is also available by itself for 99 per month.

The current popular titles on Apple TV+ include For All Mankind, The Morning Show, See with new seasons coming up.