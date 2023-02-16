scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Here’s how you can turn your Oppo device running ColorOS 13 into a OnePlus

ColorOS 13 is awesome, but for a hardcore OnePlus fan like me, some UI elements can be changed.

oxygenos 11 featuredOxygenOS 11 was the last iteration of the Android skin free from Oppo's clutches (Image: OnePlus)
Here’s how you can turn your Oppo device running ColorOS 13 into a OnePlus
Back in 2021, OnePlus announced that the codebase for its OxygenOS skin will be merged with Oppo’s ColorOS skin in a random change of mind that did not sit well with fans. The company followed through with that and each subsequent OxygenOS iteration grew increasingly more like its Oppo counterpart. Cut to now, and OxygenOS 13 is virtually indistinguishable from ColorOS 13. If you are a former OnePlus user with an Oppo device now (like me) and wish to revisit OnePlus’s past glory, then the following hacks will help.

Set OnePlus wallpapers

You’d be surprised to learn that a lot of those abstract-style wallpapers that OnePlus devices come bundled with are the work of a single artist named Hampus Olsson. That artist has developed his own app which you can download from the Google Play Store. Called Abstruct, the app features wallpapers from 26 OnePlus devices in glorious 4K resolution.

abstruct wallpaper The app also includes wallpapers from the Paranoid Android custom ROM (Image: Abstruct)

Just fire up the app, scroll to “Official OnePlus Wallpapers” and pick a wallpaper from one of the OG OnePlus devices – I liked the one titled OP7 – 1 because it reminded me of one of the company’s most loved devices.

Also Read |OnePlus 11 review: Return to the roots but with a little more oomph

Apply OnePlus icon pack

ColorOS 13 icons look great but they just don’t cut it for the true OnePlus stan that you are. I recommend OxygenOS 12 round – icon pack by DebojyotiChakraborty that’s available on the Play Store. After you’re done with the download, perform the following steps:

What the Union Budget's focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Paris showcases artist Raza's works in India and France

1. Press and hold down on the home screen

2. Select Icons

3. Apply the icon pack and set the Icon slider to the max

4. Hit the Apply button at the bottom

turn oppo into oneplus icon pack (Express photo)

Additionally, you can also set the icon grid to 5×6 since that’s how things were on OxygenOS 11. To do that:

1. Press and hold down on the home screen

2. Select Layout

3. Scroll to 5×6 and select the option

Apply OnePlus font

OxygenOS 11, the last version of the Android skin free from the clutches of Oppo, introduced the OnePlus Sans font replacing the original Slate font. This font (or at least a version of it) will be available on your Oppo device running ColorOS 13. All you need to do to apply it is follow the steps given below.

turn oppo into oneplus font (Express photo)

1. Open Settings > Display & brightness > Font

2. Select One Sans

3. Hit Apply

Change lock screen clock style

The default lock screen style on ColorOS 13 is very Oppo-like with its vertical clock. OnePlus fans will recall that OxygenOS 10 had a centrally-aligned lock screen clock. To get that look back, follow the steps given below.

1. Open Settings > Home screen & Lock screen > Clock style

2. Select Horizontal

Also Read |OnePlus smartphones over the years: From ‘flagship killer’ to an established brand

Bring back the navigation pill

1. Navigate to Settings > Additional Settings > System navigation

2. Turn off the Hide gesture guide bar switch

turn coloros 13 into oxygenos 13 (Express photo)

And there you have it. These are all the shenanigans I performed as soon as I got an Oppo Reno 8T 5G for review, being the customisation freak that I am. It was only my moral obligation to share these steps with the world. Using them, I was able to turn my home screen from the one on the left to the one on the right, as shown above.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 14:21 IST
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 14:21 IST
