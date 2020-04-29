Try these audio games on Google Nest Mini

Bored during home quarantine? Play audio games on Google Nest Mini and keep yourself entertained. Bored during home quarantine? Play audio games on Google Nest Mini and keep yourself entertained.

Recently, I discovered that I could entertain myself for hours by playing audio games on the Nest Mini, the small puck-shaped smart speaker from Google. There are plenty of games to choose from, but I have handpicked five games to help make your dinner conversations interesting.

SongPop

If you thought only Candy Crush is addictive, think again. Enter SongPop. It’s a simple game where you need to listen to a small clip and you need to guess the song name and artist. You can choose the genre of music (pop, rock, rap, country, etc) and based on which the quiz music will be selected. The game can be played with friends, or else Google Assistant will find a random opponent for you. I can play this game for hours non-stop. It is genuinely addictive. Just say, “Hey Google, let’s play SongPop.”

Lucky Trivia

I tried Lucky Trivia – and it’s super fun! Lucky Trivia is essentially a game show hosted by none other than Google Assistant. It’s a trivia game that can be played between one and five people. The host aka Google Assistant asks rather difficult questions covering a wide spectrum of topics; music, geography, movies. If you are ready to test your general knowledge in front of your kids, all you need to say is “Ok Google, I’m Feeling Lucky’.

Truth or Dare

Remember the Truth or Dare game? I still remember I used to run away from birthday parties before the truth or dare question game even began. It was a social game and kids loved to enjoy True or Dare. Now you can use Google Nest Mini to play Truth or Dare. The rules remain the same; you can answer a question or do dare. If you are okay to get secrets out through playing this game, there is no better game than the Truth or Dare. Keep in mind this game can hurt someone’s feelings and there’s always a risk involved, so think before answering a question. Ready to play? Just say “Hey Google, let’s play Truth or Dare.”

Movie Quiz

Being a movie buff, it was natural for me to play the Movie Quiz. The game tests your knowledge of films. You can choose a film decade; 60s, 70s, 80s, 2000s, 2010s, or play all decades. All you have to do is listen to a small clip, then correctly guess the name of the movie. The game can go for hours, if the whole family joins in. Are you a true movie buff? Say “Hey Google, talk to Movie Quiz”.

Friends Trivia

While there are great sitcoms currently on air, no one can match the popularity of Friends. The sitcom that aired from 1994 to 2004 is considered by many to be one of the best TV shows of all time. The show might have ended, but the memories of Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey are still fresh in the viewer’s mind. If you are a true fan of Friends, you can participate in Friends Trivia. How much do you remember the hit sitcom? Just say “Hey Google, let’s play Friends Trivia”.

