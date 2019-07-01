Trump’s economic adviser says Huawei ban reversal ‘not a general amnesty’

Donald Trump’s decision to reverse the ban on Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei hasn’t gone well critics, with many accusing the US president of making a mockery of national security claims. In defense, White House top economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox News Sunday that the government has not removed Huawei from the entity list as it still sees the Chinese company a national security threat.

“This is not a general amnesty, if you will,” he said. Huawei will remain on the so-called entity list where there are serious export controls and in national security inferences or suggestions there won’t be any licenses [awarded].”

Trump on Saturday said that the US companies are allowed to sell their equipment to Huawei. Trump’s comments came shortly after his meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping. The leaders of the world’s most powerful nations met at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan to solve the trade dispute through dialogue. Many believe the controversial telecom company Huawei was part of the deal to resolve the US-China trade war.

.@larry_kudlow on the President allowing Huawei to be used in some U.S. businesses #FNS pic.twitter.com/dbhrxup7xH — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) June 30, 2019

The US President further addressed the issue on Twitter, saying, “At the request of our High Tech companies, and President Xi, I agreed to allow Chinese company Huawei to buy product from them which will not impact our National Security.”

Trump said that Huawei was still part of the ongoing discussions between Washington and Beijing, but at the moment, he would allow US tech companies to sell parts to the Chinese behemoth.

….again with China as our relationship with them continues to be a very good one. The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed. I am in no hurry, but things look very good! There will be no reduction in the Tariffs currently being charged to China. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2019

In May, the US Commerce Department put Huawei and 70 affiliates on trade blacklist, which bans the Chinese company from buying parts from American companies. Prominent American companies including Google, Qualcomm and Intel supply key components that are needed to run smartphones and Laptops, including Android OS.

The US administration accused Huawei to be close to the Chinese government, calling the firm an espionage threat. Huawei, China’s most successful tech company with over $100 billion in revenue, has repeatedly denied those charges.