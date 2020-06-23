Trump suspend H1-B visas till 2020 end; Google, Apple “disappointed” with proclamation

H-1B visas — which is very popular among Indian IT professionals — has been suspended for the rest of the year. (Image: Reuters) H-1B visas — which is very popular among Indian IT professionals — has been suspended for the rest of the year. (Image: Reuters)

Earlier today President of the United States of America Donald Trump issued a proclamation to suspend issuing of H-1B visas. CEOs of tech companies such as Google and Apple. Both Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook opposed the proclamation and said they are “disappointed”.

Pichai took to Twitter and said, “Immigration has contributed immensely to America’s economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today. Disappointed by today’s proclamation – we’ll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all.”

Cook, on the other hand, noted in a tweet, “Like Apple, this nation of immigrants has always found strength in our diversity, and hope in the enduring promise of the American Dream. There is no new prosperity without both. Deeply disappointed by this proclamation.”

H-1B visas — which is very popular among Indian IT professionals — has been suspended for the rest of the year. The move comes ahead of the November presidential elections. Stating the reason behind the suspension, Trump said that the move was necessary to help millions of Americans who lost jobs due to the ongoing pandemic in the last few months.

The proclamation will come into effect on June 24. The move is expected to impact the majority of Indian IT professionals and several American and Indian companies who were issued H-1B visas by the United States for the fiscal year 2021 that begins on October 1. Additionally, the move will also impact a large number of Indian IT professionals seeking renewal of their H-1B visas.

In the proclamation, Trump noted, “In the administration of our Nation’s immigration system, we must remain mindful of the impact of foreign workers on the United States labour market, particularly in the current extraordinary environment of high domestic unemployment and depressed demand for labour.”

In the proclamation, Trump also noted in the period between February and May of 2020 overall unemployment rate in the United States nearly quadrupled.

