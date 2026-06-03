Trump signs executive order seeking oversight of AI models

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday that asked technology companies to voluntarily give the government oversight of new artificial intelligence models before releasing them to the public, a shift for an administration that had promoted a hands-off approach to the powerful technology.

The order followed months of debate in the Trump administration over how to handle AI and its effects on cybersecurity and national security. Last month, Trump scrapped an executive order on AI — which would have created a window of up to 90 days in which the government would review new AI models before they were released — just hours before he was set to sign it.