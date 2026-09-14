Trump says ‘very negative forces’ raising exaggerated concerns over AI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday likened critics of artificial intelligence to “very negative forces” bringing up scenarios that will not happen, and said he wanted to make sure that the U.S. remains the industry leader.

“We’re leading China in AI. We’re the most sophisticated country in the world, and frankly I want to keep it that ⁠way because ​whoever wins AI wins,” Trump told reporters at his Ireland golf course, when asked if the AI industry should slow down or be more regulated.

“We could put guardrails. We can do this and that. But I think you have a lot of very negative forces that are bringing it up that shouldn’t be bringing ​it ​up and they’re bringing up things that won’t happen.”