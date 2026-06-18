Trump says Apple to partner with Intel on US chip design, production

The US president said Apple has agreed to work with Intel on chip design and manufacturing in America, a move that could help diversify the iPhone maker's supply chain beyond TSMC.

By: Reuters
2 min readJun 18, 2026 01:29 PM IST
US President Donald Trump said Apple has agreed to work with Intel on designing and manufacturing chips in the United States. (Image: Reuters)US President Donald Trump said Apple has agreed to work with Intel on designing and manufacturing chips in the United States. (Image: Reuters)
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U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Thursday that Apple has agreed to work with Intel to design and manufacture its chips in the United States.

A partnership with Intel helps Apple diversify its manufacturing base as it seeks additional ⁠chip ​capacity. The iPhone maker relies heavily on TSMC, whose advanced production lines are in high demand from AI chipmakers such as Nvidia and AMD.

Intel reached a preliminary deal ​to ​make some chips for Apple after more ⁠than a year of discussions, the Wall Street Journal reported in May.

Apple and Intel ‌did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comments outside regular business hours.

An Apple contract gives Intel a steady demand from one of the world’s largest consumer electronics companies, boosting both its reputation and a manufacturing business that has ⁠lagged TSMC in recent ⁠years.

Earlier this week, Intel said a new generation of its manufacturing tech 18A has ⁠entered ‌its initial production, as the chipmaker sees ​strong demand for its central processors.

Last ‌year, the Trump administration took a 10% stake in Intel and announced plans to invest ‌roughly $10 billion ​in the chipmaker ​to build ​or expand U.S. factories.

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Trump previously said he “should have asked for more” of ​a stake in Intel, eight months after ⁠the government’s Intel position grew to be worth more than $50 billion.

The administration has been stepping up efforts to ‌secure U.S. ⁠supply chains for critical minerals and semiconductors, including taking equity stakes in companies to ​reduce reliance on China.

 

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