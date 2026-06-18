Trump says Apple to partner with Intel on US chip design, production

US President Donald Trump said Apple has agreed to work with Intel on designing and manufacturing chips in the United States. (Image: Reuters)

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Thursday that Apple has agreed to work with Intel to design and manufacture its chips in the United States.

A partnership with Intel helps Apple diversify its manufacturing base as it seeks additional ⁠chip ​capacity. The iPhone maker relies heavily on TSMC, whose advanced production lines are in high demand from AI chipmakers such as Nvidia and AMD.

Intel reached a preliminary deal ​to ​make some chips for Apple after more ⁠than a year of discussions, the Wall Street Journal reported in May.

Apple and Intel ‌did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comments outside regular business hours.