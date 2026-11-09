US President Donald Trump says AI risks can be managed, signals openness to guardrails

Trump ​has ​previously favored letting technology companies police themselves ​rather than imposing sweeping ⁠government restrictions.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Nov 9, 2026 09:57 AM IST
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Five Flags Event Center. (Credits: Associated Press)President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Five Flags Event Center. (Credits: Associated Press)
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US President Donald Trump said the risks posed by artificial intelligence can be managed but signaled an openness to safeguards, ⁠telling ​CBS’s “60 Minutes” that he “doesn’t mind guardrails.”

Asked whether the United States should accept ​the risks ​of artificial intelligence in ⁠order to stay ahead of China, ‌Trump said the dangers were manageable and expressed openness to working with Democrats on safeguards.

“I don’t mind guardrails,” he told ⁠CBS, ⁠adding that he did not want regulations to ⁠put ‌the United ​States in “a deep ‌second position” behind China, which he said had ‌no such ​restrictions.

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Trump ​has ​previously favored letting technology companies police themselves ​rather than imposing sweeping ⁠government restrictions. His latest comments suggest some openness to safeguards, ‌though ⁠it remains unclear at what level.

Nvidia’s Huang ‘honorable’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday called Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang an honorable person and praised his contributions to the United States, but said he had not spoken ⁠to ​him about allegations of a relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing.

“I have not spoken ​to ​him about it. I ⁠just know he’s a fine person, but you never know ‌what is going on,” Trump told reporters. “I hope everything’s fine.”

“I think he’s an honorable guy,” Trump said, adding that Huang had “done an amazing job for our ⁠country.”

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Nvidia said ⁠on Sunday it was probing whether Huang had been the ⁠target ‌of a foreign ​intelligence effort, after a ‌media report alleged he had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman ‌who passed ​information ​to ​Beijing.

“I think he probably has an excuse for it. ​You have to hear it,” ⁠Trump said.

When asked if he would take Huang on his trip ‌to ⁠Asia next week, Trump said: “I don’t know, but I’d certainly ​take him.”

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