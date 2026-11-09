US President Donald Trump says AI risks can be managed, signals openness to guardrails

US President Donald Trump said the risks posed by artificial intelligence can be managed but signaled an openness to safeguards, ⁠telling ​CBS’s “60 Minutes” that he “doesn’t mind guardrails.”

Asked whether the United States should accept ​the risks ​of artificial intelligence in ⁠order to stay ahead of China, ‌Trump said the dangers were manageable and expressed openness to working with Democrats on safeguards.

“I don’t mind guardrails,” he told ⁠CBS, ⁠adding that he did not want regulations to ⁠put ‌the United ​States in “a deep ‌second position” behind China, which he said had ‌no such ​restrictions.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Trump ​has ​previously favored letting technology companies police themselves ​rather than imposing sweeping ⁠government restrictions. His latest comments suggest some openness to safeguards, ‌though ⁠it remains unclear at what level.