Truecaller Voice is a new feature to let you make calls over the internet

Truecaller has started rolling out a voice calling feature dubbed as ‘Truecaller Voice’ across the world. The voice over internet protocol (VoIP) based feature will let users make free voice calls with the help of mobile internet or WiFi connectivity.

In a statement, the company claims that the in-app feature will allow users to make free, high quality (HD), low latency and quick to connect audio calls. The shortcut of Truecaller Voice has been strategically integrated within the app at the relevant touchpoints such as call logs, SMS Inbox, contact profile and after call screen.

The company said that launch of the latest VoIP based feature is aimed to provide a full-fledged communication experience to over 140 million active daily global users of the app. Truecaller has already started the rollout of this new feature in a phased manner to its Android users from June 10. The service will be unveiled to iOS users in a few weeks.

According to Truecaller, its users are making over 180 million phone calls per day through the app’s built-in smart dialer and out of this more than half are between the users who use Truecaller app. The addition will help users to directly make a VoIP call to their Truecaller contacts without switching to other VoIP based services such as WhatsApp or Viber.

The latest feature adds on to Truecaller’s list of key features including Caller ID, Intelligent dialer, Smart SMS inbox, Mobile Payments and Flash messaging.

To recall, Truecaller had also introduced ‘Truecaller Chat’, an instant messaging feature, part of its regular app back in October last year. In India, the company had also rolled out Truecaller Pay feature in India that lets users make payments through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) based interface.