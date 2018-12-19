Truecaller rates India as the world’s second most spammed country

Truecaller, the caller identification platform has released its annual ‘Truecaller Insight Special Report’ for 2018. The report highlights the world’s top 20 countries with the most number of spam calls. The first country on the list is Brazil, after which comes India. Brazil overtook India as the most spammed country in the world with an 81 per cent increase from 2017. The company states that every fourth call received in the world was a spam call.

According to the report, the number of spam calls in India has more than doubled from the last year, increasing from three per cent to seven per cent. Out of the seven per cent, Indian consumers picked up 6.1 per cent of these spam calls in 2018. That being said, average spam calls received per user in India has seen a drop of 1.5 per cent compared to 2017, bringing the number to 22.3 spam calls per month.

The increase in spam call per centage can be credited to the reduction in monthly plan charges, which has caused most Indians to get a minimum of two SIM card connections.

Surprisingly, the biggest amount of spam calls made in India similar to previous years remain from telecom service providers. According to the report, around 91 per cent of these spam calls were about advertising recharge plans, informing them about offers and reminding them about low account balances. These were followed by scam artists and telemarketers who had seven per cent and two per cent of the pie, respectively.

The company claims to have identified and blocked around 20.2 billion spam calls globally during 2018.