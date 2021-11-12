Truecaller premium subscription price slashed by 50 per cent: Check details

Truecaller has slashed the price of its annual premium subscription. The company is offering a 50 percent discount on the yearly subscription, which brings down the price to Rs 264. The premium plan was previously available for Rs 529.

It is unknown when this offer will expire. It could be available for a limited time period, so those who wanted to have a premium account to get access to the advanced features can buy the subscription at half price.

The same discount offer is not available on other plans. There are also 6-month and 3-month annual premium subscriptions that are priced at Rs 339 and Rs 179, respectively. But, it is better to buy the yearly plan as it is more affordable and will remain valid for 12 months.

As the annual premium subscription of Truecaller is listed for Rs 264, it means that a user will be spending Rs 22 on a monthly basis. It should be noted that the 50 percent discount offer is only visible on the company’s official site, which was first spotted by MySmartPrice. You won’t see this offer on the Truecaller’s app and users will have to complete the payment on the website.

If you are a free user, then you should know that the free account only gives access to features like Caller ID and Spam Blocking. The premium subscription plan gives an ad-free experience to users. It even includes an advanced spam blocking feature, and an option to check who all have viewed your profile on Truecaller. Those who subscribe to this plan also receive a Premium badge, which is placed next to their profile name.

One also gets the option to request up to 30 contacts per month and view profiles of other users in the incognito mode. There is also a call recording feature to help you keep a track of important conversations, as per Truecaller’s official site.