scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Truecaller introduces premium family plan for Rs 132 per month in India

Truecaller premium family subscription allows users to add up to four additional members for Rs 132 per month or Rs 925 per year.

Users can now share their Truecaller subscription with their friends and family.

Truecaller, the caller ID verification platform, has introduced a family plan subscription for the first time in India. Users can now get a Truecaller premium family plan for Rs 132 per month or Rs 925 per year and share the subscription with four other family members.

Do note that, one can only purchase the Truecaller premium family plan on an Android device. Once purchased, the same can be shared with an iOS user. Existing Truecaller premium users have to upgrade to the family premium plan to share their subscriptions with friends and family.

Also read: |Truecaller launches digital government directory in India to protect against scammers

Truecaller features

Other can caller identification, Truecaller does a few more things like call blocking, incoming call detection, fraud SMS/call alert, and verification of contacts. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices and one can also access Truecaller on a web browser.

While there is a free-tier Truecaller which can be used without any subscription, the premium iteration of Truecaller comes with an ad-free user experience, the ability to see who viewed my profile, and a premium badge.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientistsPremium
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientists

Similarly, there is also a Truecaller Premium Gold subscription that will show the caller ID in gold colour, and this subscription costs Rs 4,999 per year. The regular Truecaller premium subscription costs Rs 79 per month and Rs 549 per year in India.

With the latest release, the company has improved the iOS version of Truecaller, which can now identify most of the calls and works just like its Android counterpart. However, due to the limitations of iOS, one can only experience the full-fledged Truecaller on an Android smartphone.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 02:19:29 pm
Next Story

Family alleges torture after man dies in Kanpur police custody, 5 cops and doctor booked

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close