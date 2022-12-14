Truecaller introduces premium family plan for Rs 132 per month in India

Truecaller, the caller ID verification platform, has introduced a family plan subscription for the first time in India. Users can now get a Truecaller premium family plan for Rs 132 per month or Rs 925 per year and share the subscription with four other family members.

Do note that, one can only purchase the Truecaller premium family plan on an Android device. Once purchased, the same can be shared with an iOS user. Existing Truecaller premium users have to upgrade to the family premium plan to share their subscriptions with friends and family.

Truecaller features

Other can caller identification, Truecaller does a few more things like call blocking, incoming call detection, fraud SMS/call alert, and verification of contacts. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices and one can also access Truecaller on a web browser.

While there is a free-tier Truecaller which can be used without any subscription, the premium iteration of Truecaller comes with an ad-free user experience, the ability to see who viewed my profile, and a premium badge.

Similarly, there is also a Truecaller Premium Gold subscription that will show the caller ID in gold colour, and this subscription costs Rs 4,999 per year. The regular Truecaller premium subscription costs Rs 79 per month and Rs 549 per year in India.

With the latest release, the company has improved the iOS version of Truecaller, which can now identify most of the calls and works just like its Android counterpart. However, due to the limitations of iOS, one can only experience the full-fledged Truecaller on an Android smartphone.