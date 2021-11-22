Truecaller now has 300 million active monthly users

Truecaller has confirmed it has achieved 300 million users monthly active users. As per the company, until last year, the app had 250 Million users. This means that over 50 million new users have adopted Truecaller globally since October 2020.

Truecaller was released 11 years ago, and the app is now available across the world in multiple languages. The company has confirmed that India is still the largest market for the app with over 220 million active users. Truecaller has also released new features such as Smart SMS, Inbox Cleaner, Full-Screen Caller ID, Group Voice Calling, and more in addition to being home to core features including call identification and spam blocking.

“To reach 300 million active users is a milestone for all of us who have worked hard to make Truecaller the fantastic platform that it is today. Over the past decade, we have worked hard to make Truecaller the vital service that is used by so many and I am humbled by the trust that so many millions of users put in our platform. We have a clear strategy to continue growing our company by developing the product to enhance the user experience and thereby welcome even more users in the future”, Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder of Truecaller said while commenting on the development.

Truecaller recently offered a discount price for its annual premium subscription. The company has offered a 50 per cent discount on the yearly subscription plan, which brings down the price to Rs 264. The premium plan was previously available for Rs 529. The offer will be live for a limited time period only, so users who want to get access to a premium account and advanced features will need to buy the discounted subscription quickly.